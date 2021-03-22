Watch: Elephant charges after father who breaks into zoo enclosure with 2-year-old daughter

What does a 25-year-old gentleman do when he wants a selfie with an elephant at the San Diego zoo? He breaks into the animal's enclosure with his two-year-old daughter, of course. Unsurprisingly, the elephant charges toward the man, who drops his daughter on the ground as he's running for cover. While picking up his daughter, the elephant has a chance to do some damage but restrains itself, sounding its warning horn instead. The man, "was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment," according to CBS8 San Diego on YouTube.