What does a 25-year-old gentleman do when he wants a selfie with an elephant at the San Diego zoo? He breaks into the animal's enclosure with his two-year-old daughter, of course. Unsurprisingly, the elephant charges toward the man, who drops his daughter on the ground as he's running for cover. While picking up his daughter, the elephant has a chance to do some damage but restrains itself, sounding its warning horn instead. The man, "was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment," according to CBS8 San Diego on YouTube.
Watch: Elephant charges after father who breaks into zoo enclosure with 2-year-old daughter
- COMMENTS
- close calls
- elephants
- Idiots
Facebook gun nuts point loaded guns at their nuts. Guess what happened?
A gentleman who participated in a meme where gun enthusiasts point loaded handguns at their junk (safety off, finger on trigger) shot himself in the junk. This instantly made him a hero among his peers, as he diligently documented his trip to the hospital for junk repair. Via Matthew Gault at Vice, who has been… READ THE REST
Strap in for a detailed explainer on flat-earthers' beliefs
Johnny Harris took on the brain-melting task of truly understanding the argument that the earth is flat, including the modern conspiracy theory that the military guards ice walls circling earth's perimeter. Hoo boy. READ THE REST
What some of the geniuses at the fake-ass 'free the states' coronavirus spreading rallies are saying
I really don't know what to say here. This is so demented, and so awful, I just can't even. READ THE REST
These quick-dry paint pens explode with color to create indelible art
Sometimes, art is transitory and of-the-moment. It comes, it goes, and everyone moves on. Other times, an artist wants to make sure to leave their mark forever. That's where paint pens come in. While a paint pen can certainly add a wash of color to any standard sheet of paper, that oil-based permanent ink is… READ THE REST
PocketGuitar packs the playing power of a real guitar in the size of a guitar pick
We used to just laugh at those wannabe guitar gods playing air guitar in public. On a bus, in a restaurant, or just walking down the street, seeing someone pluck strings on an instrument that isn't really there is inherently funny. Of course, while that used to just be a sign of a music lover… READ THE REST
These 10 cat accessory deals should make your feline and you happy
You heard it from your mom or dad when you were a kid — and like much of what your parents told you back then, it's 100 percent true. Animals are a big responsibility. Of course, we all appreciate the companionship a cat or dog offers, but that doesn't mean that love comes cheap. According… READ THE REST