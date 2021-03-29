In this wonderful work from Davor Jelacic and Rebeca "Becky" Sánchez, more than half a century of musical motifs are worked into a single fluid medley. Yes, the 1987 theme is originally from 1979's Star Trek: The Motion Picture, but TNG owns it now.
Violin medley of Star Trek themes, 1966-2020
