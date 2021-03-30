Chipotle celebrates National Burrito Day by giving away $100,000 in bitcoin this Thursday

Although a few companies like AT&T and Tesla accept bitcoin, Chipotle is doing the opposite on April 1st – it'll be giving away $100,000 worth of the cryptocurrency. It'll be just for the one day, and no, it's not an April fools joke. But of course it is a publicity stunt – to celebrate National Burrito Day.

From CNN:

To win, Chipotle (CMG) fans can visit the website BurritosOrBitcoin.com launching Thursday to try to guess a valid six-digit code. Each player gets 10 tries during the contest, which runs from noon to 9 pm ET. Correct guesses could win up to $25,000 in bitcoin … or a free burrito, as Chipotle is also giving away $100,000 in food.

In total, 53 people could actually win the bitcoin: 50 fans will win $500 in the cryptocurrency, and 3 will win $25,000. And 10,000 fans will win one burrito.