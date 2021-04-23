Watch this relaxing and satisfying restoration of a grime-coated yet superficially mangled model Ferrari, with only a shop full of commercial-grade tools and a 3D printer!
Meticulous restoration of filthy model Ferrari
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- models
- relaxing
- restorations
- satisfying
- tools
Stylish protestors use colorful tools to smash windows at Barclays London HQ
Seven smartly attired climate change activists were arrested in London earlier today after they calmly and methodically broke the windows of Barclays London headquarters. The stylish septet, who are members of the Extinction Rebellion, used brightly colored hammers and spikes to break the large windows to protest the banking industry's contribution to climate change. From… READ THE REST
I use these high heat gloves at the BBQ and in the kitchen
These gloves are fantastic for the BBQ. I picked up this pair of gloves so I could more easily remove chicken, ribs and brisket from my smoker. It made no sense to spend 12+ hours on a brisket and then scar the hard earned bark with tongs, and I've found they help with everything else.… READ THE REST
Budget-priced palm sander does a great job
The TACKLIFE random orbital 5" palm sander is great for the price. I bought a Bosche that cost around 2.5X more 15 years ago. It did a lot of work for me for 3-5 years, sat for nearly 10, and then died within 2-3 minutes of trying to sand a table for painting. I don't… READ THE REST
10 wine and wine accessory deals that will make for a happy Mother's Day
By now, we've all seen the SNL skit. So at this stage, it's safe to admit that in many cases, there's often a multi-layered relationship happening between Mom and her vino. We don't feel qualified to delve into the deep psychological ramifications of the dialogue between mothers and their wine explorations. Suffice it to say, it's… READ THE REST
SwiftCV lets you build a professional website to help get the job you want
If you're attacking your job search armed only with your resume and a cover letter, you're leaving a lot of important weapons on the table. Consolidating all your job candidate information to a social profile like LinkedIn doesn't hurt, but the limits of those platforms don't exactly shine a full spotlight into all of your… READ THE REST
This $105 biometric wallet lets you keep a tight leash on your cryptocurrency
For those who spent years or decades with a billfold or a wallet, understanding how a cryptocurrency hardware wallet works can be a bit of a head-scratcher. That's partly because a crypto wallet doesn't actually hold your money, even the digital money that Bitcoin and other cryptos represent. No, your hardware wallet is really about… READ THE REST