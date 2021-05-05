Cute squirrel with big ears swaps things it finds for nuts

This adorable creature has found a friend to swap inedible husks for delicious nuts. In this video, we see it standing outside a window with an empty shell in its mouth. Its human friend opens the window and the squirrel pops ,in drops the shell in the human's hand and goes to work on an almond. The squirrel doesn't seem to mind it when the human strokes its fur, either.

We're happy to see this trans-species friendship that has blossomed.

From the CDC: "Small rodents (like squirrels, hamsters, guinea pigs, gerbils, chipmunks, rats, and mice) and lagomorphs (including rabbits and hares) are almost never found to be infected with rabies and have not been known to transmit rabies to humans."