A man in Australia notices a baby koala on the side of a road, much too close to cars, and decides to move it out of the way. But the combative koala doesn't make it easy, fighting for its life with deep demonic growls the size of a full-grown bear, trying to scratch the hell out his savior every inch of the way. But the man, wearing gloves, carries on until he gets the koala to safety. "Angry little fella!" he says once the koala finally calms down. (Originally posted by lozzwright_ on TikTok.)
Watch man rescue the most ferocious baby koala on the planet: "Angry little fella!"
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- animal rescues
- Delightful Creatures
- koalas
Watch 6th grader speak the truth to Fox News's Brian Kilmeade about schools reopening
Meanwhile, the girl in the bottom right nods with approval at what her peer is preaching. The kids are alright. (Thanks, Bob Pescovitz!) READ THE REST
California woman charged with hate crime against Black Amazon driver
Julie Walrand of Berekely, California (35) doesn't seem happy in this photo. That because it's a mugshot taken after she was arrested for committing a hate crime, battery, and false imprisonment against a Black delivery driver in April. Walrand and her boyfriend reportedly followed the Amazon driver because they thought he was speeding. When they… READ THE REST
Woman gives birth to nine babies; all are doing well
Yesterday, Halima Cisse, 25, of Mali, gave birth to nine babies, two more than doctors expected. Mali's government transferred Cisse to Morocco for the actual Caesarean delivery in order to ensure she had the care of specialists. Mom and her nonuplets are doing well and expected to return to Mali in several weeks. From the… READ THE REST
This $80 portable instant photo printer will be an instant hit at your next party
Not too many years ago, just about every home had a basic printer for handling a variety of household projects from protecting major documents to printing reports or information from the web. More upscale households even had laser printers or photo quality printers for creating high-end images that were virtually indistinguishable from photographs. That's not… READ THE REST
Pay whatever you want for nine courses that can turn you into a real game developer
It may all seem like fun, but game developers don't have it easy. In addition to trying to infuse next-level creativity into the hard-and-fast rigors of coding and unforgiving tech, they're also trying to keep an eye on innovations that could change the whole development arena as we know it. It wasn't all that long… READ THE REST
The secret compartment in this $150 duffle bag lets you safely store your suits
After a year of lockdowns and limited travel, it looks like the skyways could soon be opening up in a very big way. Indicators show travel volume has started to ramp back up at a significant pace in recent weeks, with key airports like McCarran International in Las Vegas reporting air traffic up 60 percent… READ THE REST