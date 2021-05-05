Watch man rescue the most ferocious baby koala on the planet: "Angry little fella!"

A man in Australia notices a baby koala on the side of a road, much too close to cars, and decides to move it out of the way. But the combative koala doesn't make it easy, fighting for its life with deep demonic growls the size of a full-grown bear, trying to scratch the hell out his savior every inch of the way. But the man, wearing gloves, carries on until he gets the koala to safety. "Angry little fella!" he says once the koala finally calms down. (Originally posted by lozzwright_ on TikTok.)

