Trump-headed dildos are "NOT FOR MEN"

A few years ago I lampooned the fundamental seediness of Trump's branding empire with a fake ad for "Trump Cocks", but my worst imaginings have nothing on the amazing reality that now comes before us from Mike Oxmall's Guns & Ammo's Trump Toys.

We are now selling home made #Trump "toys" for that special lady in your life (NOT FOR MEN). #Trump2024#Trump2024Landslide#trump2037#trumpismypresident#TRUMP2024ToSaveAmerica#GlocksAndCocks Trump dildos made by Hutchtastic

From Hutchtastic's instagram and record label I suspect that the tongue (if not the cock) is placed firmly in cheek here, but who knows? It's the 2020s and nothing is true.