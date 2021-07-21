Russian mosquito "tornado" terrorizes the Kamchatka Peninsula

The Kamchatka Peninsula located in eastern Russia is described as a rugged, mountainous area with 29 active volcanos. It's cold. It's remote. It's Russia. Add to the several strikes against living the good life in this region, a towering tornado of teeming mosquitos. Unlike "Sharknado" these tornado occupants cannot bite you because they are the males looking for mates. Only the females do the biting and bloodsucking. Somehow the males get all tornadoed and the females chill, waiting for suitors.

via Daily Mail:

Experts told Kamchatka Inform media outlet locals should not worry about this swarming, which was a mating phenomenon. 'These are male mosquitoes swarming around one of several females in order to mate – there is nothing wrong with this,' said entomologist Lyudmila Lobkova. The swarming males mosquitoes 'do not attack humans' , she said. Locals say they are used to such swarms but they are worse this year. Repellents do not work on them, said a report.

Is this yet another horrifying product of climate change, you may ask yourself? The answer is, of course it is. The Siberian peninsula has experienced a prolonged mating season for the skeeters due to an extended warm period.