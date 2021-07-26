This video shows you how to tell the difference between real feta cheese and stuff they try to pass off as feta

Sheep's milk feta cheese that has been aged in brine is sublime. Soft and creamy, it has a salty tang and a smooth mouthfeel that's hard to resist. Cow milk "feta," which is lower in fat, just doesn't compare. It's bland and doesn't spread well on bread.

In this video, Ethan Chlebowski explains the differences between sheep, goat, and cow's milk feta and how to tell them apart.

From the video: