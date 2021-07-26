This video shows you how to tell the difference between real feta cheese and stuff they try to pass off as feta

Sheep's milk feta cheese that has been aged in brine is sublime. Soft and creamy, it has a salty tang and a smooth mouthfeel that's hard to resist. Cow milk "feta," which is lower in fat, just doesn't compare. It's bland and doesn't spread well on bread.
In this video, Ethan Chlebowski explains the differences between sheep, goat, and cow's milk feta and how to tell them apart.
From the video:
GENERAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN MILK TYPES
Cow milk feta: Lower fat, milder flavor, firmer texture, cheaper, not great for hot applications.
Sheep milk feta: Higher fat, sharper flavor, creamier texture, more expensive, great for hot and cold applications
Goat milk feta: Higher fat, milder flavor, creamier texture, more expensive, great for hot and cold applications