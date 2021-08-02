Watch this orangutan looking cool in a found pair of shades

A visitor at a zoo in Indonesia accidentally dropped her sunglasses inside the orangutan enclosure, but they didn't go to waste. Remarkably, a curious orangutan picked them up and slipped them right on. With a baby in tow, the shaded primate posed as a human in front of spectators, looking pretty cool indeed. Once boredom set in, the orangutan flung the sunglasses towards the crowd, and caught a bunch of tossed leaves in return. And no, the owner of the glasses never got them back, but she said it made for "a very good story."

(Originally posted yesterday on TikTok by @minorcrimes.)