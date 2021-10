This All-Clad stainless steel spatula is perfect for use with my favorite cast iron pan. I would be lost without it.

The thickness of the spatula, and its hardness, are just wonderful. This tool easily slides under anything I may be frying and can be used to scrape light scorches off the pan.

They last forever. I keep two around as sometimes one is in the dishwasher.

All-Clad Kitchen Tool, 1-Pack, Stainless Steel via Amazon