Watch this idiot steal a phone from a livestreaming journalist and broadcast his face to 20,000 viewers

Egyptian journalist Mahmoud Ragheb was livestreaming a report following an earthquake when a gentleman drove by on a motorcycle and snatched Ragheb's phone. More than 20,000 people were tuned into the livestream at the time. Video of the caper below. From the BBC News:

Once the camera had stopped shaking it revealed the face of a young man smoking a cigarette and checking slightly nervously behind him to see if anyone was in pursuit.

The Ministry of the Interior announced last night that it has detained him.

In a statement, the ministry said that the man is "jobless" and that he has since sold the stolen mobile to a trader.