New Reno 911! special coming in December: "The Hunt for QAnon"

Everyone's favorite improve-driven cop show mocumentary, Reno 911!, is back. A Reno 911! special, premiering on December 23, 2021 on Paramount+, will star the full main cast, including Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, and Kerri Kenney-Silver. The subject? Everyone's favorite improve-driven conspiracy cult, QAnon.

On a mission to track down the one and only Q, the one behind all QAnon conspiracies… the deputies from the Reno Sheriff's Department get stuck at a QAnon convention at sea, ultimately escaping only to discover that they've landed at Jeffrey Epstein's old island.

Let the bad taste, hi-jinx, and hilarity ensue!



Image: Screengrab