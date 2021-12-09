Covid will "feminize" you, as in weaken you, says Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson thinks catching Covid will "feminize" you. And if you're wondering what being "feminized" means, look no further than the Alpha Trumpanzee to explain (video below).

"Covid takes away the life force from people, it does feminize people," Carlson told British broadcaster Nigel Farage yesterday when sharing his manly wisdom about Boris Johnson.

This came after making a scientific observation about Johnson. "Getting Covid emasculated him. It changed him, it feminized him, it weakened him as a man."

Farage tried to skirt around equating Covid with feminizing Johnson, and decided to blame Johnson's "very powerful, very strong" wife instead. "I think the virus did affect him, but let's be honest about it — it's the new wife, isn't it?!"

So the moral of the story is: you're a goner if you get Covid and become weak — or feminized — and you're a goner if you marry a powerful strong woman.