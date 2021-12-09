Watch: Jordan Klepper speaks to anti-vaxxers in LA's "wellness culture"

Carla Sinclair

The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper usually reveals America's anti-vax idiocracy at Trump rallies, in red states, or by befriending red-capped folks in the street. But the conspiracy-infused lunacy comes in all sorts of packages, as his latest video shows. Speaking to the meditating, warrior-posing, juice cleansing Angeleno crowd, it's clear that California's "wellness culture" is chock full o' Qnuts of their own.