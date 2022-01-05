Watch a woman carry an escaped lion down the street like it's a big dog

The video above shows a woman carrying a hefty lion down the street in the Sabahiya suburb of Kuwait.
According to police, the lion is the legal pet of the woman and her father and it had escaped from their home.
(UPI)
The video above shows a woman carrying a hefty lion down the street in the Sabahiya suburb of Kuwait.
According to police, the lion is the legal pet of the woman and her father and it had escaped from their home.
(UPI)
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Department, cats have started 107 house fires in South Korea during the last three years. The cats reportedly jump on touch-sensitive buttons on electric stovetops that overheat and ignite the fires. From CNN: The department also advised cat owners to remove flammable objects, like paper towels, from… READ THE REST
Oceanographers are counting on seals to help them collect data about the continental shelves of Antarctica where it's too difficult or dangerous for ships to travel. The researchers from Japan's National Institute of Polar Research and colleagues used glue to attach Rubik's Cube-sized devices that weigh about half a kilogram to seals' heads. The sensors… READ THE REST
British naturalist and nature documentary pioneer Percy Smith created a series of film featuring mechanical models of animals filmed in stop-motion to shed light on fascinating feats of nature. Smith reportedly created this 1909 masterpiece, "To Demonstrate How Spiders Fly," to "cure people of their fear of spiders by showing them blown up images of… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Good posture is something we could all benefit from. It keeps our spine aligned and our muscles and bones stronger for longer. Too often though, we tend to curve our back… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Okay, now that everyone is back to work in full force instead of feigning work from home (admit it, those Zoom meetings were almost exclusively an opportunity to show off your… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you need to focus on your work on the computer in front of you or could use something to chill out during your morning commute, a good pair of earbuds… READ THE REST