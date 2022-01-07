New Zealand distillery has been selling a lot of f*cking gin

Good George Brewing in New Zealand made some special gin for some very special years and, not surprisingly, it's selling really fucking well. They're sold out of their small batch Fuck Off 2020 and What's Fucking Next 2022 gin but you can still get your hands on a bottle of their For Fuck Sake's 2021 gin ($69AUD/~$50USD). Want all three? Pre-orders are being taken for the Clusterfuck Gin Pack ($189AUD/~$136USD) .

2020:

Fuck Off 2020 is a limited run of gin we're producing to mark the end of a year that can totally take a hike. The label says so because we're choosing to tell it like it is, and we think it's funny. If you're offended, consider that we had much more colourful language we could have used instead to convey the sentiment we all feel towards the year that was.

We hope you don't mind the label, but if you're not offended by something these days, you've been spending 2020 under a rock. Whether it's cancelled travel plans, lockdown boredom, or alert level confusion, there was a lot to be frustrated with. Bubbles were getting popped, not in a fun way, and we still haven't got the hang of Zoom.

Even our gin project ran into delays as we pivoted to distilling the one thing we couldn't even drink – hand sanitiser.