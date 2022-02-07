Sonic the Hedgehog wanted for bank robbery

Sonic the Hedgehog is wanted by police for an attempted bank robbery in DeLand, Florida. Sonic was apparently threatening the bank teller with a hammer, smashing on the protective shield separating them, and demanding cash. From Kotaku:

Another bank employee at the Florida Credit Union confronted the Sonic bandit and the suspect stopped slamming the window with his hammer and then escaped on foot before police arrived on the scene[…]

After attempting to rob the place and escaping on foot authorities searched the area for any sign of the suspect, but he was apparently too fast and they found nothing and no arrest has been made yet. DeLand police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking for folks in the area to report anything they know about the suspect.