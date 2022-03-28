A man spent three hours building a playpen meant to contain his puppy. To show its gratitude, the young dog wagged its tail and uttered an excited squeak before running right through the bars of its new obstacle course. Oops.
Watch a puppy enjoy its newly built playpen — by running through the bars
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
- miscalculations
- puppies
- pups
Restaurant cancels "going to prison" bash to have been hosted by Capitol rioter who stole Pelosi's lectern
Caddy's Bradenton Island restaurant in Tampa, Florida has cancelled the "going to prison" party that US Capitol rioter Adam Johnson was planning to host. You'll recall that Johnson was the gentleman famously photographed absconding with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern on January 6, 2021. A restaurant manager told local news that they cancelled the party… READ THE REST
There's nothing in the $137,000 Oscar gift bag I'd want. Here's my fantasy gift bag
Twenty-eight Oscar nominees received "Everybody Wins" gift bags. Recipients include Steven Spielberg, Will Smith, Olivia Colman, Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall. The bags contain merchandise and vouchers valued at $137,000. The IRS considers this to be taxable income. I wonder if anyone refused a bag to avoid the tax… READ THE REST
Marjorie Taylor Greene and her absurd "girls bathroom" attack on Pete Buttigieg
The absurd and slanderous Marjorie Taylor Greene (R–GA) made yet another one of her bizarro statements over the weekend, this time insinuating that Pete and Chasten Buttigieg spend time in girls' bathrooms. "Pete Buttigieg can take his electric vehicles and his bicycles, and he and his husband can stay out of our girls bathrooms," the… READ THE REST
Golf skills take a hit during COVID? Clean them up at home with this Smart Golf Simulator
If the sport of golf is anything, it's both the game of champions and what your grandpa falls asleep to on his recliner during his midday nap. Whatever precious spot golf holds in your life, it also plays its part as a huge stress reliever. Clean up your skills and take your swing to a… READ THE REST
Protect your online accounts for under $1.50 a month with LastPass
Every meaningful life or work-related activity requires a password in today's digital world. However, privacy seems like a rarity, especially with how easy it is for hackers (and even hacker puppets) to steal your login credentials. That's why you should consider taking extra steps to keep your information protected. An easy way to do this is by using a different… READ THE REST
This $170 device can help relieve back, hip, and knee pain from the comfort of your home
Let's face it. The modern sedentary lifestyle isn't doing us any favors. Even the people we consider "active" may not be that active after all. Combine that with long hours working at a stationary job, and you have a recipe for disaster, with some sources referring to sitting as "the new smoking." Beyond the health detriments of our… READ THE REST