Trump asks Putin for dirt on the Bidens

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine heads into its second brutal month and millions of refugees flee across Europe, former U.S. President Donald Trump has a sharp message for Russian President Vladimir Putin: please find dirt on the Bidens.

Trump calls for Putin to release dirt on the Biden family right now since now "he's not exactly a fan of our country" during new interview with Real America's Voice pic.twitter.com/Sp1gDVsSfr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2022

In a new interview published Tuesday, former President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release any damaging information he has about the Biden family, in a brazen request for domestic political assistance from America's top adversary.It's the latest example of Trump's willingness to solicit and embrace domestic political help from foreign powers — even from Putin, who is currently overseeing a bloody war against Ukraine.

