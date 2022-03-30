Trump asks Putin for dirt on the Bidens

Rob Beschizza

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine heads into its second brutal month and millions of refugees flee across Europe, former U.S. President Donald Trump has a sharp message for Russian President Vladimir Putin: please find dirt on the Bidens.

In a new interview published Tuesday, former President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release any damaging information he has about the Biden family, in a brazen request for domestic political assistance from America's top adversary.It's the latest example of Trump's willingness to solicit and embrace domestic political help from foreign powers — even from Putin, who is currently overseeing a bloody war against Ukraine.

There is no bottom, etc.,