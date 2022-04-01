Hundreds of oranges cascaded out of a pickup truck and rolled down a steep road. Two men tried to capture as many as possible. One man laid down across the road and managed to save a few dozen. The other tried to catch them with his hands as they rolled by but saved none of them. He gave up and turned to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle of a river of fruit rushing past.
Men try in vain to stop hundreds of oranges that spilled out of a truck from rolling down the road
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- mishaps
- oops
Gentleman accidentally sells NFT of a rock for $0.0012, it later sells for $641,866
An NFT collector says he lost his net worth "in a single click" by accidentally selling an NFT for a fraction of a cent, reports Coin Market Cap. DinoDealer meant to list his EtherRock NFT on OpenSea for 444 ETH (US$1.2 million) but he accidentally listed it for 444 WEI (US$0.0012). A bot came along… READ THE REST
Pizza place accidentally ran magazine ad featuring naked man in latte art
Chiaro's Pizza & Restaurant in Sellersville, Pennsylvania apologized after accidentally running a magazine ad that featured a well-endowed nude man in the latte art atop a cappuccino. The free magazine, Community Connection Monthly, was mailed out to local residents, one of whom noticed the hidden portrait and notified the restaurant. "We deeply apologize for letting… READ THE REST
Car drives around road closed sign and falls into a massive hole in the street
In Pittsburgh this week, a maintenance crew dug a massive hole in a road to repair a water main problem. While they were working, they watched a car drive around the "road closed" signage and traffic cones only to fall into the hole. Ooops. READ THE REST
This NatureID Plant Identification Subscription can help you garden like a pro
The past two years have brought us new hobbies we never thought we'd sink our teeth into. Some of us became bakers, others podcasters, and some people created truly innovative and useful technology for all ages. For those of us who decided to take a greener path, our recent ventures have become a bit leafy. If you've… READ THE REST
Save 84 percent off a smartwatch with a week-long battery life
It happens to us all basically every day: You're scrolling through your phone, working away on your laptop, or checking stats on your smartwatch… and it dies. (Always at the most inopportune time, too, right?) As a result, it feels like we're constantly at the whims of our chargers. That's what makes MetaTime such a… READ THE REST
Create spreadsheets, manage data and collaborate faster for $69 with Stackby
2022 office culture is much different than ever before because A) it exists, and B) it works faster than ever. And while old reliable Excel may have worked in the past, it may be time for a shift in programs to give your presentations and spreadsheets a sprinkle of modernity, so you don't fall behind in the… READ THE REST