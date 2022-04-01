Men try in vain to stop hundreds of oranges that spilled out of a truck from rolling down the road

Hundreds of oranges cascaded out of a pickup truck and rolled down a steep road. Two men tried to capture as many as possible. One man laid down across the road and managed to save a few dozen. The other tried to catch them with his hands as they rolled by but saved none of them. He gave up and turned to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle of a river of fruit rushing past.

Catch me if you can pic.twitter.com/W0kzTxfaeN — Dr. Kash Siri (@kashthefuturist) April 1, 2022