Men try in vain to stop hundreds of oranges that spilled out of a truck from rolling down the road

Mark Frauenfelder

Hundreds of oranges cascaded out of a pickup truck and rolled down a steep road. Two men tried to capture as many as possible. One man laid down across the road and managed to save a few dozen. The other tried to catch them with his hands as they rolled by but saved none of them. He gave up and turned to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle of a river of fruit rushing past.