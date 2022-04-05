Esteemed vernacular photography collector Robert E. Jackson curated a delightful collection of silly people sticking out their tongues for the camera. See them all: "Stick Out Your Tongue! – 23 Vintage Snapshots of The Silly, The Vulgar And The Snoggers" (Flashbak)
Vintage photos of silly people sticking out their tongues
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Funny
- photographs
- photography
- photos
- snapshots
Watch the full length Clones of Bruce Lee
Very few actors will ever have the immediate impact Bruce Lee created with his brief film career. Once Enter the Dragon was released in August 1973, a month after Lee's death; the film became a cultural phenomenon and cemented the kung fu film genre in the West. Consequently, every studio (East or West) began searching for its… READ THE REST
Here's a funny sketch about Prince William returning from Jamaica
It's been a rough couple of years for the royal family. Well, about as rough as things for a generationally affluent, impossibly famous crew of legitimate royalty can be. In addition to the death of Prince Phillip, the Windsor house had to contend with a nasty allegation of racism from a fairly reliable source. And… READ THE REST
These Durex ads from the 2000s are priceless
I'll never understand why R-rated ads don't exist. Whenever a brand gets skittish about the controversy surrounding a show or performer they sponsor, they usually jump ship and withdraw their patronage for fear of negative association. Why don't they just lean into it? In the age of target ads that obey the algorithm, why doesn't… READ THE REST
Here's how you can organize your browser for ultimate productivity
Do you ever log onto your computer at the beginning of your workday and realize you have no idea where to start? There are just so many tasks to keep track of each and every day! And it's not just that. While working online is a massive improvement over the analog days (who actually misses… READ THE REST
Six Linux courses that can take you from computer zero to hero quickly
We've come a long way with technology in the past forty years alone. You would think that in our digital age — when all of our lives are seemingly tied to computers, iPhones, and the cloud — we would understand more about these devices and how they work. But that isn't really the case. Most of us… READ THE REST
This teeny-tiny vaporizer's so discreet, you can take it anywhere
One of the greatest things about vape pens is that you can whip them out just about anywhere, whenever the mood strikes. But they're often so big, they're anything but discreet, and it's hard not to call attention to it — and that's the last thing you want to do at a family function or… READ THE REST