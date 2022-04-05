Vintage photos of silly people sticking out their tongues

David Pescovitz

Esteemed vernacular photography collector Robert E. Jackson curated a delightful collection of silly people sticking out their tongues for the camera. See them all: "Stick Out Your Tongue! – 23 Vintage Snapshots of The Silly, The Vulgar And The Snoggers" (Flashbak)

Vintage photos of men with wonderfully odd haircuts