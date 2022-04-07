Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson today becomes the first black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court after a 53-46 vote by the U.S. Senate to confirm her nomination. All the Democrats voted for her, joined by Republican senators Susan Collins, Willard Mittens Romney and Lisa Murkowski.
Jackson's confirmation won't change the ideological balance of the court. But the confirmation marks a significant historic milestone for the Supreme Court and the federal judiciary. It also represents a victory for Democrats, that they can tout as bipartisan, and a way for the President to deliver on a campaign promise at a time when the US faces a number of challenges at home and abroad, including soaring inflation and the crisis in Ukraine.