Watch: Colbert says the one question he'd ask Trump: "What does Putin's d*ck taste like?"

Mark Frauenfelder

Stephen Colbert took questions from the live audience before his show last night, and someone asked him what he would ask Trump if he was a guest on his show. Colbert paused and looked at the ground, then said, "Well, we're not broadcasting right now, so I'd say, 'What does Vladimir Putin's dick taste like?'"