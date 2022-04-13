Watch: Two sweet doggos try their darndest to befriend their house cat, but nope

Carla Sinclair

A frisky pair of matching Bassett Hounds are eager to make friends with their feline housemate, but it's soon clear they're dealing with one tough customer. It seems that no amount of tail-wagging, curious sniffing at a respectable distance, or submissive lie-downs will ever win this cat over. But nice try.

