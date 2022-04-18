Watch: Roger Stone tells Trump, "Ron DeSantis is a piece of sh*t"

Patriot Takes says this video was recorded at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend. It begins with Trump telling some offscreen people, "Have a good time tonight." As he's about to take his seat at the table, he spots Roger Stone and walks toward him. "Roger! My man, didn't even see you. How could I not see you?"

The two men briefly embrace, and Stone says, "How are you? God bless you."

Trump utters something unintelligible, and Stone leans in toward Trump and says, "Get this: Ron DeSantis is a piece of shit."

Trump nods a bit, but it doesn't appear to be a nod of agreement. It's more like a nod of someone saying "Enough, enough." Trump immediately turns away, seemingly wanting nothing to do with Stone. But Stone isn't done talking, he leans in again and says something unintelligible. Trump makes another attempt to get away, and Stone has to raise his voice to get a final word in. Only a few words are clear: "put pressure on."

Full Clip: Trump nodded after Roger Stone said, "Ron DeSantis is a piece of shit" at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. pic.twitter.com/05YMBVIJ1N — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 18, 2022

What kind of pressure and against whom? Stone's recent Telegram post provides a clue: