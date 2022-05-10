Side-by-side videos reveal Ted Cruz's unfortunate mental deterioration

I have sad news to report. Senator Ted Cruz is exhibiting the same signs of chronic, severe memory loss that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has suffered as of late.

The video below shows side-by-side clips of Senator Cruz talking about the January 6 attempt to overthrow the United States government, taken 16 months apart.

On May 9, 2022, Cruz said:

On January 6 of 2021. You had tens of thousands of people peacefully protesting and yet, the corporate media and Democrats slander them with the made-up term "insurrectionist."

But in January 2021, Cruz said quite the opposite:

As we see terrorists assaulting police officers, tragically murdering a police officer. We see a violent assault on the Capitol, we see terrorists breaking onto the floor of the Senate chamber and the floor of the house. And all of us are horrified. We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week. And it is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol. And yet, in this instance, they are not willing to call off their goons even now even now as this has the potential to escalate.

My thoughts and prayers go out to Senator Cruz and his family during this difficult time. We can only hope that he and Congresswomen Greene will be able to receive the help they so desperately need.