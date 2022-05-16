Mystery of missing trash cans solved

Daniel Goncharov claims that his trashcans keep disappearing. Thanks to this footage [via], he learns why.

A quick guess: this is (spoilers) the result of overloading the can with heavy things like construction debris, the driver knows, but the procedure is to just crush it and carry on because recovering it would be too dangerous and time-consuming. It's hard to believe this has been going on for three months without whoever pays for trashcans making a fuss, but stranger things have happened in the world of municipal dealings with Waste Management.