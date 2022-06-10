Ikea announces a record player

Ikea's Obegränsad lineup, allegedly heading to stores this fall, includes a turntable designed with Swedish House Mafia.

The OBEGRÄNSAD record player celebrates the timeless joy of the listening experience with vinyl records. The record player has a sleek, minimal style and works with the ENEBY speaker.

"The solid, chunky design gives the player a presence in the room. It transmits the physicality of music in the collection, making it really claim space with the attitude of music woven into it – rather than making it blend," says Friso Wiersma.

The OBEGRÄNSAD collection will be launched globally in Fall 2022. With this collection, IKEA and Swedish House Mafia explore the topic of music and creativity at home to make the everyday life easier for the many people listening to and creating music. The collection will include more than 20 home furnishing products, making living spaces better suited to the needs of music creators and music fans around the world.