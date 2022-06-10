Uh-oh, a Sriracha shortage is on the horizon

Get ready for sriracha resellers gouging you for a fix. Huy Fung Foods, makers of the classic Sriracha you know and love, was forced to suspend production due to a chili pepper shortage. From Bloomberg:

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that there is an unprecedented shortage of our products," the company said in a statement.

"We are still endeavoring to resolve this issue that has been caused by several spiraling events, including unexpected crop failure from the spring chili harvest. We hope for a fruitful fall season and thank our customers for their patience and continued support during this difficult time."

What appears to be a letter from the company to buyers of the products, dating back to April this year, recently came to light online, blaming "weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers" for a production halt.