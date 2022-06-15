NYT: "Herschel Walker, Critic of Absentee Fathers, Has a Second Son He Doesn't See"

Herschel Walker is a constant source of delight to his fan base, which demands heavy doses of dishonesty and hypocrisy from their GOP Senate Candidate from the Peach State.

This time, Walker pleased and teased his voters when he "publicly acknowledged having fathered a second son with whom he is not in contact," according to The New York Times. The article goes on to say that Walker "has repeatedly criticized fatherless homes in Black communities: In a 2020 interview with the conservative activist Charlie Kirk, he called the absence of fathers 'a major, major problem' in Black households and boasted of having been 'like a father' to many young people in his hometown in Georgia."

In a 2021 interview Walker scolded, "If you have a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman — even if you have to leave that woman — you don't leave that child."

The Daily Beast has more about Walker and the 10-year-old son he doesn't see:

The son, whose name The Daily Beast is withholding out of privacy concerns, has grown up more than 1,500 miles from Walker's Texas home. And the mother, whose name we are also withholding for privacy reasons, had to take Walker to court a year after giving birth in order to secure a declaration of paternity and child support. The Daily Beast confirmed these events through public posts, a court document where Walker is declared to be the child's father, and a person close to the boy's family with direct knowledge of the events. That person told The Daily Beast that while Walker sends Christmas and birthday presents, he otherwise has not played an active parental role in raising his second son. The child also has not met or spoken with his half-brother, Christian, the person said.

Supporters of Walker say this instance of astounding hypocrisy justifies calling off the election and sending their leader straight to the Capitol.