Prime minister Boris Johnson's government quits, all squeaking as they rattle down the rope

His latest scandal led to the resignation yesterday of two key government ministers, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today sees more walking out the door: 7 cabinet ministers and 20 aides, as of 3 p.m. local time. Many published letters of resignation, remarkable in their uniformity. The departures come even as he tries to defend himself during Prime Minister's Questions, the weekly parliamentary struggle sesh to which he must subject himself. Sometime ally Michael Gove is prominent among today's resignees and eager to be seen shivving Johnson in anticipation of a party leadership race.

Conservative MPs are angry at Johnson's versatile explanations of how Chris Pincher, one among them accused of sexual misconduct, ended up as the party's chief parliamentary enforcer. The departures of finance minister Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid kicked off the festivities, and Bloomberg News reports that more resignations are likely if Johnson fails to do so himself. He is vowing to battle on and fill all vacant seats.