Dog parks usually bring to mind a bunch of frolicking doggos making friends. But this wasn't the picture at a park in Sweden, when a bunch of awkward canine "introverts" got together.

"Imagine putting a lot of introverts in one room," said a rescue dog's human in this hilarious TikTok video. "My dog is introvert so we went for a meeting with likeminded dogs. This is what happened." Spoiler alert: Crickets is what happened.

