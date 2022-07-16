Martian Minister offers to lead Florida football team in Satanic prayer

In the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling on prayer during public high school football games, Floridian Chaz Stevens approached the Broward County School system to offer his own blessing to his alma mater, Deerfield Beach High School. Specifically, he asked if he could lead the players in a Satanic invocation. After all, as Justice Gorsuch wrote, "Respect for religious expressions is indispensable to life in a free and diverse Republic — whether those expressions take place in a sanctuary or on a field, and whether they manifest through the spoken word or a bowed head."

The Broward County School System did not respond to Stevens' request.

Stevens also attended several local city council meetings in Lauderdale Lakes, North Lauderdale, West Park, Lighthouse Point, and Dania Beach, asking if he could reserve a moment in the meetings to share a prayer to Satan, as many other community leaders have done for Jesus Christ. As the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports:

Arguing for separation of church and state, Stevens has asked several local cities to end prayer at public meetings. In his requests, he cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that determined prayer is allowed at government meetings provided it applies to all religions — including, Stevens said, Satanism. Dania Beach, Broward County's oldest city, is following in the steps of Deerfield Beach, Coral Springs and Delray Beach, all of whom have dropped prayer before government meetings to avoid the spectacle of a public invocation to Satan. Stevens is still waiting to hear from Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Lake Worth and Pompano Beach.

And since that publication:

UPDATE FOR THE WIN: City of North Lauderdale is "halting all invocations at Commission Meetings until the Commission has time to workshop the item and come up with a satisfactory solution that complies with Federal Law." pic.twitter.com/4NyVt6TIRU — Chaz Stevens (@TheTweetOfJab) July 11, 2022

Stevens is the founder and ordained minister at the Mount Jab Church of Mars, as well as a frequent purveyor of plentiful political mischief, like this Jesus Butt Plug:

Installed a 11 pound butt plug right were Jesus' junk would be … made it into door bell that would ring our custom electronics — announcing in a Stephen Hawking kinda way — "what the fuck Jesus."



Also installed at SC State capitol.



That's where your donations go. pic.twitter.com/tD6gvu4d1u — Chaz Stevens (@TheTweetOfJab) July 14, 2022

But hey, right now, his activism is having a positive impact by forcing local governments to own up to their hypocrisies, or face worse humiliation. That's a start!

Activist Asks To Lead Satanic Prayer At FL High School Football Game [Tiffany Razzano / Patch]

Dania Beach opts for silence to avoid devil prayer [Susannah Bryan / South Florida Sun-Sentinel]