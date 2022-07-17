Get ready for The Boys spin-off "Gen V"

The Boys are on a hot streak right now. Riding high off the success of their third season, the momentum that The Boys has garnered doesn't seem like it's about to slow down anytime soon. In addition to being considered one of the best superhero shows on television, The Boys have started to cause rumblings around the broader world of pop culture. Recently, the famed game developer Hideo Kojima accidentally became the front runner to create an official video game for the demented, dark superhero satire.

Following the rules of degenerate gamblers the world over, The Boys, and its parent network, Amazon Prime Video, aren't about to leave the table while their hand is still hot. According to Variety, The Boys is about to get a spin-off. The show is apparently going to be called Gen V and will feature the exploits of college-age characters with superpowers in The Boys' universe.