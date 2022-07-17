Get ready for The Boys spin-off "Gen V"

The Boys are on a hot streak right now. Riding high off the success of their third season, the momentum that The Boys has garnered doesn't seem like it's about to slow down anytime soon. In addition to being considered one of the best superhero shows on television, The Boys have started to cause rumblings around the broader world of pop culture. Recently, the famed game developer Hideo Kojima accidentally became the front runner to create an official video game for the demented, dark superhero satire.
Following the rules of degenerate gamblers the world over, The Boys, and its parent network, Amazon Prime Video, aren't about to leave the table while their hand is still hot. According to Variety, The Boys is about to get a spin-off. The show is apparently going to be called Gen V and will feature the exploits of college-age characters with superpowers in The Boys' universe.
The upcoming college-themed spinoff of Amazon's "The Boys" finally has a name: "Gen V."
The cast of the series made the announcement on Friday in a video posted to "The Boys" social media accounts.
"It's gonna be a rollercoaster," star Lizzie Broadway says in the clip. "It's gonna be filled with blood, guts and everything else." Chance Perdomo adds, "It's fucked up. You're gonna like it."
Besides Broadway and Perdomo, "Gen V" stars Jaz Sinclair, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi
"Gen V" is set at America's only college exclusively for superheroes, run by Vought International. According to the show's official logline, "Gen V" "is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It's part college show, part 'Hunger Games' — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of 'The Boys.'"