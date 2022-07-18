Take a first look at the cast of Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho series

Netflix seems to be caught between two maxims regarding their live-action anime adaptations. On the one hand, they keep producing shows and movies based on classic animes that are universally panned by fans of the source material. "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result." On the other hand, Netflix also adheres to the classic adage, "if at first, you don't succeed, try and try again." I'm not sure which one will win in the end, but judging from the first posters the streaming giant released for its upcoming Yu Yu Hakusho live-action adaptation, the former quote might have it locked.

Yusuke Urameshi will be played by Takumi Kitamura #yuyuhakusho pic.twitter.com/LWcZ60LQIw — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 16, 2022

Netflix, via its official Twitter, has started to reveal the cast for their Yu Yu Hakusho show. Even though it's not nearly as popular as its contemporaries in Sailor Moon and Dragonball, Yu Yu Hakusho is still one of the most respected and legendary animes of all time. If Netflix drops the ball again, you can rest assured the internet will meme the show into oblivion.