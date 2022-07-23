Do you always forget to toggle your Mac's security settings? Pareto does it for you.

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Nowadays, getting total security on your devices is much more than setting unique, robust passwords. If your laptop or phone is ever stolen out from under your nose, hackers can easily get into your photos, files, work-related data, and much more. Luckily, staying protected is easy; you just need to have the right app installed on your devices.

Using Pareto Security is like having your own personal security team managing your protections for you. Rated 4.6 stars on Product Hunt, this app regularly checks and updates your Mac's security settings to see where there might be any vulnerabilities.

For example, you might have protections like firewalls and FileVault encryption installed on your Mac by your employer. However, if none of these are activated, it's like you're absolutely naked, security-wise. Nicholas Calderone, the co-founder of MacSources.com, shared, "Pareto Security has helped me find hidden security features that I would have never thought to look for in macOS."

Pareto routinely monitors and ensures 23 security checks. Anything you AirDrop will always be private and protected, Gatekeeper will remain activated, AirPlay receiver will be shut off, and much more. And because Pareto runs automatically in the background, it shouldn't slow down your system, so you'll hardly ever notice its resource impact. If you want Pareto temporarily turned off for whatever reason, you can easily hit "snooze" to disable it for as long as you want.

One-time license holders will receive automatic updates whenever the Pareto team releases them. Plus, you can install Pareto on an unlimited number of devices, so you can protect your Mac desktop at home and MacBook while on the go.

With Pareto in your Mac's security arsenal, you'll never have to worry about your key and personal data ever being stolen by hackers or thieves. Usually, a Pareto Security Personal: One-Time License retails for $17, but new users can save 29% and bolster their macOS security for $12.

Prices subject to change.