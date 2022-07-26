Host of UK Conservative Party leadership debate faints on-air

At this evening's debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the two remaining candidates for leadership of the Conservative Party in the UK, host Kate McCann fainted live on air. The debate was canceled. McCann, who was running the event solo after her co-presenter tested positive for Covid, is reportedly ok.

Here's footage from Talk TV's coverage of the event. The camera is on Liz Truss, responding to a question. You see her startle in reaction to McCann's off-screen collapse. Then Truss makes her way forward (to help? to feed?) before the camera cuts out.