This foldable charger is ideal for Apple fans who have bigger things to worry about

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

You've got a handful of important emails that should've been answered yesterday, an end-of-summer trip to plan, and a half-empty coffee mug that desperately needs a warm-up. Needless to say, worrying about your various Apple products being gassed up and ready to go is at the bottom of your to-do list, even if these gadgets are imperative to how smoothly your day runs.

If you're super busy these days (or simply appreciate the beauty of convenience), this 2-in-1 Folding Wireless Magnetic Suction Charger can be a real game-changer. Typically, gadgets of this caliber come with a hefty price tag, but this handy foldable charger is just $69.99, down from over $100. That's a small price to pay for convenience!

This tiny gizmo is compatible with a slew of your favorite Apple products, including MagSafe-enabled iPhones, Apple Watches, and the wireless charging case for AirPods (and by extension, any other Qi-certified device). Plus, not only can it charge up to two compatible devices simultaneously, but it folds into a tiny, compact size, perfect for putting in your purse, pocket, or desk drawer without giving it a second thought. Keeping this lifesaver in your everyday carry kit means you can maintain full batteries when you need them most.

When it comes to taking care of these vastly popular and valuable gadgets, ensuring their safety is critical. Thus, this two-in-one was designed to charge your devices stably and efficiently to prevent overcharging or overheating damage. (You wouldn't want your trusty iPhone to explode in your face mid-call, after all.) And to ensure it works to its full potential, it's recommended you pair the gadget with a 20W USB-C power adapter (NOT included).

Keep those batteries at full capacity with the 2-in-1 Folding Wireless Magnetic Suction Charger, now 38% off at just $69.99.

Prices subject to change.