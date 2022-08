I love listening to comedian Patton Oswalt nerding out over just about anything. Here he takes a quick, thoughtful, and funny look at his 5 favorite sci-fi films and the 5 that annoyed him the most.

Your mileage may, of course, vary. For me: What, no Battlefield Earth in the bottom night soil bucket? Holy Xenu, Oswalt!

Thumbnail image: Inset of Independence Day promotional poster, 20th Century Fox.