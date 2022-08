Super Punch-Out is a very old-school boxing game released for the Super NES in 1994. Coming late in the system's life cycle, it was overshadowed by its Mike Tyson-branded predecessor and by a new generation of fighting games such as Street Fighter II. Now, 28 years on, a hidden two-player versus mode has been discovered. Unlisted Cheats:

While doing some request work, casually found some new cheats in Super Punch-out for SNES. All secret codes in this game uses two-button combinations. Two of them are known: Sound test and Japanese name input. But there are two more. -> pic.twitter.com/ak9xh3fZsc — Unlisted Cheats (@new_cheats_news) August 8, 2022

The trick works on the Switch version, too: