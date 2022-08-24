Matt Gaetz wants Lauren Boebert bring a gun inside the Capitol to protect him (video)

To heck with the Capitol police. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–FL) wants Colorado colleague Lauren Boebert to carry a gun inside the Capitol. (See video below.)

Gaetz, still under federal investigation for sex-trafficking a minor, said he'd feel more secure if the Islamophobic Qongresswoman — who shrugged off 15,000 "gun violent deaths" as no big deal, and whose neighbors called 911 twice on her hostile (and penis-flashing, but I digress) husband — were able to "carry a firearm" to keep everyone in Congress "more secure." For some reason I don't think Rep. Ilhan Omar (or any Democrat) would agree.

"I'd feel a lot better if people like Lauren Boebert were able to carry a firearm inside the Capitol. Maybe that would keep us all more secure even than the Capitol police." — Matt Gaetz pic.twitter.com/WeNGDTVM75 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2022

Front page thumbnail image of Matt Gaetz: lev radin / shutterstock.com