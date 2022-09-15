Making an insane galactic warrior costume

XiaoQianFeng is one of my favorite YouTube makers. Her work is always jaw-dropping and her videos are produced in a super-chill, relaxed style that makes her builds look effortless. It's visual ASMR.

In this video, Xiao puts together a "space warrior" costume for her brother using craft foam and super glue almost exclusively (except for the electronics).

There are always great tips in Xiao's videos. Like, watch what she does to measure the width of her head for sizing the helmet.

Thumbnail: Screengrab from video, XiaoQianFeng.