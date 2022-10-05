Adam Baldwin settles with widower of producer shot dead on set

Adam Baldwin has reached a settlement with the husband of Halyna Hutchins, the producer he unintentionally shot dead on the set of the western Rust. Filming may now resume, with the husband named as an executive producer.

All parties believe Ms Hutchins' death was an accident, her husband said.

The settlement avoids a civil trial and courtroom scrutiny of the accident—or of Baldwin's questionable claim that he never pulled the trigger. Hopefully Baldwin's inability to stop talking about the incident in the most narcissistic terms imaginable meant more zeroes for Hutchins' survivors, but we'll likely never know.