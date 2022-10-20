Celebrate Apple Day with a refurbished MacBook Air for just $250

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

If you're looking to upgrade your laptop, it might be time to invest in a quality Apple machine. But if you're afraid of the notorious "Apple tax," you can still get your hands on a MacBook if you shop refurbished.

Apple Day is on October 21, and we're celebrating with price drops on your favorite Apple refurbs from the 16th through the 21st. For example, this refurbished early 2015 MacBook Air is on sale for $249.99. So don't wait to grab those Apple goodies you've had on your wishlist!

It's no secret that Apple computers are the top-performing, most preferred machines by professionals and creatives worldwide. With 128GB of RAM, the Apple MacBook Air 11" has more than enough space for your files, documents, photos, videos, etc. The Intel Core i5 processor has exceptionally fast power, so your computer can complete multiple tasks simultaneously. Using Intel Turbo Boost Technology, your operating system will tap into the additional power source when you need it and switch to energy efficiency when you don't.

This laptop is ultra-lightweight and great for commuting, traveling, or taking it with you anywhere you go. Weighing only 2.38 lbs, it fits perfectly into the chic black case that comes with it. So take it with you out of the office, and enjoy up to 9 hours of battery life without worrying about power.

The MacBook Air uses Intel HD Graphics to render stunning high-quality images at a 1366 x 768 resolution, and it effortlessly streams videos without lag. This high-power laptop is one of the many reasons customers choose Apple over other competing products. There's a reason why it earned 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 4,000 reviews. Laptop Mag shared, "the updated 11-inch MacBook Air is a very light ultraportable that offers great performance and battery life for the price."

During our Apple Day event, you can get the Apple MacBook Air 11" for $249.99 (originally $599), a savings of 55%!

Prices subject to change.