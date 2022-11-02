Monstrum looks at the golden age of Universal monsters

Gareth Branwyn

I'm a huge fan of PBS' Monstrum series. In this episode, Dr. Emily Zarka takes a look into the golden age of movie monsters from Universal Pictures. Drawn from ancient folklore and existing fiction, these monsters, Dracula, The Mummy, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein, Creature from the Black Lagoon, and The Invisible Man would become monstrous archetypes of the 20th century and their films would set the standard for so much of the cinema that followed.