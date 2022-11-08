Trump repeats prison rape threat against journalists, has plans to "brutally imprison significant numbers of reporters," says Rolling Stone

Trump, like most authoritarians, believes in free speech as long as he agrees with it.

Last week he said that journalists who refuse to divulge their sources should be raped in prison.

And he repeated the threat at last night's rally in Ohio Trump. "The leaking from the Supreme Court is unbelievable," he told his crowd of worshippers. "But you get the information very easily. You tell the reporter who is it … and if the reporter doesn't want to tell you it's 'bye bye.' The reporter goes to jail. When the reporter learns he's going to be married to a certain prisoner who's extremely strong, tough, and mean, he will say, 'you know, I think I'm going to give you the information.'"

Donald Trump: "The reporter goes to jail, and when the reporter learns that he's going to be married in two days to a certain prisoner…" pic.twitter.com/wvK7Ilrhn9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 8, 2022

Rolling Stone reports that Trump has been discussing ideas with allies about how the US government "could go about turning his desires — for brutally imprisoning significant numbers of reporters — into reality."