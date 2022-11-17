This lost dog got lucky when she let herself into a police station (video)

When a border collie broke free from her walk with another dog, she soon got lost. But she didn't panic. Instead, she knew just where to go.

A CCTV camera caught the pup opening the automatic doors of her local police station in Loughborough, England, and waltzing in as if she knew the joint (see below). Once inside, she scoped out a spot in the corner of the lobby and curled up on the floor, where she patiently waited for help — which came in short order, according to ITV. Thanks to the ID on her collar, she was quickly reunited with her family.

"What a lovely, clever dog."



Watch as a Border Collie who got lost out on a walk handed herself into a police station in Loughborough.



Read more: https://t.co/FgumndMd6X

Via HuffPost

Front page thumbnail image: CCTV footage / Loughborough police station (screengrab)