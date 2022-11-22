A basketball "puppy race" at halftime was a big, adorable flop when every pup rebelled (video)

The Indiana Pacers hosted a puppy race for some halftime entertainment yesterday, which didn't go quite as planned. The goal was to get nine pups — from IndyHumane animal shelter — to race each other down the court. But, comically, no amount of pep or gentle pushes from the patient cheerleaders could get even one of the little dogs to budge — until they were eventually picked up and carried to the finish line. What these young competitors lacked in enthusiasm, however, they made up for in sheer adorableness. Hopefully viewers in Indianapolis are now racing to the puppy shelter!

we hosted our first ever @PetSmart Puppy Race at halftime, and it did not go as planned. it was even better.😂



thanks to @IndyHumane for letting us show off these adorable pups that are all on hold waiting to get big enough to go to their forever homes.☺️ pic.twitter.com/jmMSrgoqTX — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 22, 2022

