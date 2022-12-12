Watch: Wild crowd-fight breaks out at an Arizona hockey game (video)

During an Arizona Coyotes game against the Boston Bruins last Friday night, a high-energy brawl erupted among the seated fans that involved at least six people (see video below, caught by sports journalist Pete Blackburn). According to AZ Central, one person was arrested, five were "cited for disorderly conduct," one policeman was injured, and another man was sent to the hospital after someone bit his finger during the fight. Nothing like good sportsmanship to keep the entertainment going.

Insane crowd fight at the Coyotes-Bruins game last night. Excellent work from the cop in the foreground! pic.twitter.com/BQhFXtHG9g — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 10, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Juliya Shangarey / shutterstock.com